Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting against Bruins

Lehtonen will patrol the blue paint against the Bruins on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Lehtonen will continue to start in the absence of Ben Bishop (lower body). The 34-year-old backstop has lost five straight games -- all road matchups -- and he recorded an ugly .871 save percentage in that span. The Bruins will hand Lehtonen no favors either, since they rank fourth in the league with 3.3 goals per game this season.