Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting against Bruins
Lehtonen will patrol the blue paint against the Bruins on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Lehtonen will continue to start in the absence of Ben Bishop (lower body). The 34-year-old backstop has lost five straight games -- all road matchups -- and he recorded an ugly .871 save percentage in that span. The Bruins will hand Lehtonen no favors either, since they rank fourth in the league with 3.3 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Allows four goals in Tuesday loss•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Forced into action Sunday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Taking on Toronto•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Makes 22 saves in Tuesday's loss•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Tuesday in Montreal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...