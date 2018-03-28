Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting for foreseeable future

Lehtonen will get all of the starts in goal for the Stars until Ben Bishop (lower body) is able to return, but Bishop isn't close to coming back, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports. As a result, look for Lehtonen to at least draw the start against the Wild in Minnesota on Thursday.

Stars coach Ken Hitchcock said to "call him next week," for an update on Bishop, so it's relatively safe to assume that Bishop will at least miss the next three games with Lehtonen shouldering the load. This is anything but ideal for the Stars, as the Finn only has two wins stacked against a paltry .901 shooting percentage over 11 appearances in March. Hopefully, as a fantasy owner, you have goalie options beyond Lehtonen.