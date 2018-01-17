Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Saturday

Lehtonen will be in goal for Saturday's matchup with the Sabres, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Lehtonen has seen time between the pipes just once in the last month, but that was a 30-save win over the Bruins on Monday. It appears that nice outing has bought him another opportunity between the pipes Saturday, when he will square off against a Sabres club averaging 2.50 goals per game in January.