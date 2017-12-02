Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Sunday

Lehtonen will start between the pipes Sunday against the Avalanche Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Lehtonen rejoined the team Nov. 24 after leaving for personal reasons, but Sunday marks the first time he will start in the crease since then. His playing time will likely remain sporadic behind starter Ben Bishop, but the veteran netminder will attempt to improve on lackluster numbers to begin the 2017-18 campaign.