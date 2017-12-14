Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting third game in a row
Lehtonen will be in the cage for Friday's contest against New Jersey, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
After three lackluster seasons that saw Lehtonen fail to keep his goals-against average below 2.75 and post a collective save percentage of .904, the Finnish netminder has enjoyed a revitalization under new bench boss Ken Hitchcock. In 2017-18, Lehtonen owns a 2.44 GAA and .913 save percentage, and his improved play has increasingly won the trust of Hitchcock, who's now selected Lehtonen to start in three straight games. In his past two starts, the former Thrasher recorded a 1.44 GAA and .949 save percentage while picking up a win in both outings.
