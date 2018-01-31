Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Thursday in Arizona

Lehtonen will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Coyotes, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Lehtonen has been sharp in limited action in the month of January, picking up a pair of wins in two appearances while posting an impressive 1.48 GAA and .949 save percentage over that span. The Finnish netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his eighth victory of the campaign in a favorable road matchup with a Coyotes club that's 6-15-3 at home this season.