Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Thursday in Arizona
Lehtonen will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Coyotes, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Lehtonen has been sharp in limited action in the month of January, picking up a pair of wins in two appearances while posting an impressive 1.48 GAA and .949 save percentage over that span. The Finnish netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his eighth victory of the campaign in a favorable road matchup with a Coyotes club that's 6-15-3 at home this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...