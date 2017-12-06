Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Thursday in St. Louis
Lehtonen will patrol the crease in Thursday's road game against the Blues, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Ben Bishop is day-to-day with a sore back, so Lehtonen will take over as the Stars' starting netminder until Bishop is cleared to return. The 34-year-old netminder hasn't been great in limited action this season, posting a 3-3-1 record while registering a sub-par 2.80 GAA and .900 save percentage in nine appearances. He'll look to get back in the win column Thursday in a tough road matchup with a Blues club that's averaging 3.50 goals per game at home this season, eighth in the NHL.
