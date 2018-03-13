Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Tuesday in Montreal

Lehtonen will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Canadiens, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lehtonen has been razor sharp recently, posting an impressive 1.36 GAA and .955 save percentage in his last three outings, but he's compiled a disappointing 1-2-0 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll look to stay dialed in and pick up his 13th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a struggling Canadiens club that's lost five consecutive games.