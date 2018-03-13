Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Tuesday in Montreal
Lehtonen will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Canadiens, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lehtonen has been razor sharp recently, posting an impressive 1.36 GAA and .955 save percentage in his last three outings, but he's compiled a disappointing 1-2-0 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll look to stay dialed in and pick up his 13th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a struggling Canadiens club that's lost five consecutive games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...