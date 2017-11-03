Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starts Saturday

Lehtonen will get the start for the Stars on Saturday when the Sabres come into town, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The veteran will make only his third start of the year Saturday, as he's had trouble seeing playing time with the newly-acquired Ben Bishop tending the net most nights. Lehtonen will need to take advantage of spot starts in order to win back playing time and become fantasy relevant in most standard leagues. However, if he continues to have performances like he did in his last start out, in which he stopped 29 of the 30 shots he faced, the 33-year old could earn himself a significant portion of the upcoming starts for the Stars, although that still seems unlikely at this point in the season.