Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Stops 26 in shootout loss

Lehtonen allowed three goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Lehtonen came back down to earth after holding each of his previous three opponents to exactly one goal. Jonathan Huberdeau beat him twice on the power play in the first period, but Lehtonen got revenge in the first round of the shootout. Unfortunately for the Finnish netminder, Florida's next two shooters both scored to earn the hosts a victory. Ben Bishop's backup has looked much better in a reduced role after posting a 2.85 GAA and .902 save percentage in 59 appearances last year.