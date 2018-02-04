Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Strong play continues Saturday

Lehtonen stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's win over the Wild.

The Stars scored six goals to support their netminder, but Lehtonen still made some key saves to pick up his fourth consecutive victory. The Dallas goaltender has turned his season around with an impressive stretch in which he's gone 7-2-0 in his last nine starts, posting a .934 save percentage in the process. He's been known for being inconsistent, but with Ben Bishop on the shelf right now after he was hit by a puck on the bench Thursday, Lehtonen currently makes for an attractive fantasy option in the cage.