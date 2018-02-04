Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Strong play continues Saturday
Lehtonen stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's win over the Wild.
The Stars scored six goals to support their netminder, but Lehtonen still made some key saves to pick up his fourth consecutive victory. The Dallas goaltender has turned his season around with an impressive stretch in which he's gone 7-2-0 in his last nine starts, posting a .934 save percentage in the process. He's been known for being inconsistent, but with Ben Bishop on the shelf right now after he was hit by a puck on the bench Thursday, Lehtonen currently makes for an attractive fantasy option in the cage.
More News
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Gets easy win Thursday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Thursday in Arizona•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Fourth win in last five starts•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Starting Saturday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Makes 30 saves in Monday's OT win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...