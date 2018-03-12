Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Strong showing despite loss

Lehtonen allowed two goals on 29 shots in Sunday's loss to the Penguins.

Lehtonen has played very well in his three most recent starts, but he's only got one victory to show for it. The veteran netminder drops to 12-8-2 on the season with a .921 save percentage. He's managed just one victory in his last five appearances, but his recent strong play indicate some more victories may be on the way. Be selective when choosing whether or not to put Lehtonen in your lineup.