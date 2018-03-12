Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Strong showing despite loss
Lehtonen allowed two goals on 29 shots in Sunday's loss to the Penguins.
Lehtonen has played very well in his three most recent starts, but he's only got one victory to show for it. The veteran netminder drops to 12-8-2 on the season with a .921 save percentage. He's managed just one victory in his last five appearances, but his recent strong play indicate some more victories may be on the way. Be selective when choosing whether or not to put Lehtonen in your lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...