Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Struggles against Sens in relief
Lehtonen saved just 15 of 18 shots after entering in the second period of Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa.
Ben Bishop sustained a lower-body injury Monday, and he's expected to miss at least the next two games. As a result, Lehtonen's fantasy value is on the rise for the immediate future. Entering in relief is always a daunting test, so the Finn warrants a pass for Monday's poor showing, and especially since he still sports a solid .916 save percentage and 2.37 GAA in backup duty for the campaign. It's definitely worth noting that Dallas has a daunting upcoming schedule beginning with a road game against Nashville on Tuesday.
More News
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Summoned for Tuesday's start•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Coughs up hairball against Jets•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Slated to start against visiting Jets•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Shuts out Kings•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Will see Kings on Thursday•
-
Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Relatively clean relief showing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...