Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Struggles against Sens in relief

Lehtonen saved just 15 of 18 shots after entering in the second period of Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Ben Bishop sustained a lower-body injury Monday, and he's expected to miss at least the next two games. As a result, Lehtonen's fantasy value is on the rise for the immediate future. Entering in relief is always a daunting test, so the Finn warrants a pass for Monday's poor showing, and especially since he still sports a solid .916 save percentage and 2.37 GAA in backup duty for the campaign. It's definitely worth noting that Dallas has a daunting upcoming schedule beginning with a road game against Nashville on Tuesday.