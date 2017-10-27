Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Suiting up for spot-start

Lehtonen will assume the road net against the Flames on Friday, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

The Finn had split playing time quite evenly with fellow countryman Antti Niemi in past years, but with 2016 All-Star netminder Ben Bishop now in the fold, Lehtonen's preparing for what will be just his second start this season. It's a matchup against two teams that have started the season 5-5-0 in the Western Conference standings.