Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Summoned for Tuesday's start

Lehtonen will be the road starter Tuesday against the Predators, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Lehtonen hasn't touched the blue paint since being yanked Feb. 24 after allowing four goals on 21 shots to the Jets. That wasn't close to a reflection of his previous play, though, as he compiled a .947 save percentage and 1.49 GAA in the prior eight outings, recording six wins in the process. Lehtonen is being called upon Tuesday for the second half of back-to-back starts, and he's 4-1-1 in such games this campaign.