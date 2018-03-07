Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Surrenders one in loss to Preds
Lehtonen allowed a single goal on 33 shots during Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Nashville.
It's tough to leave Bridgestone Arena victorious, and with this game having a playoff atmosphere, Lehtonen's strong showing shouldn't go unnoticed. Ben Bishop (lower body) has been unofficially ruled out for Dallas' upcoming home game against Anaheim, so look for Lehtonen to start. The veteran Finn owns a respectable .916 save percentage and 2.37 GAA for the campaign, and his value could skyrocket if Bishop ends up missing more time than expected.
