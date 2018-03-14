Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Taking on Toronto

As expected, Lehtonen will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Lehtonen has played well recently, maintaining a 2.04 GAA and .930 save percentage through his last four starts, but he's posted a highly disappointing 1-3-0 record over that span due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The Finnish backstop will look to keep rolling and snap his two-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Toronto team that's averaging 3.27 goals per game at home this campaign, 11th in the NHL.