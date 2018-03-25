Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Taking on Vancouver on Sunday

Lehtonen will be the home starter against the Canucks on Sunday.

With Ben Bishop banged up, Lehtonen has been seeing more time in net. Unfortunately, the Finn has had his struggles. Over his last five games he's winless with a 3.93 GAA and an .871 save percentage. Lehtonen will try and find his footing against a Canucks team that has only scored 2.38 goals per game on the road.