Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Tending twine Saturday

Lehtonen will guard the cage against the Wild on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Lehtonen will make consecutive starts for the first time since mid-December after Ben Bishop was hit in the face with a puck while sitting on the bench Thursday. With their No. 1 temporarily sidelined, the 33-year-old Lehtonen will take over starting duties for the time being with a call-up coming from AHL Texas to serve as the backup.

