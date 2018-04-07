Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Tenure with Dallas could end Saturday
Lehtonen will start in goal Saturday night against host Los Angeles, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic Dallas/Fort-Worth reports.
As noted by Shapiro, this might be the last we'll see of Lehtonen with the star emblazoned across his chest. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Stars GM Jim Nill assuredly won't be looking to pay him close to the $5.9 million per season that he's averaged on a five-year deal. The Finn is set for his 445th game with Dallas; he's having a 215-150-50 record, 2.63 GAA and .912 save percentage over nine years of service time as a member of the Western Conference club. His agent will surely play up the fact that Lehtonen's started 511 career games between the Thrashers (Jets) and Stars.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...