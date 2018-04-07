Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Tenure with Dallas could end Saturday

Lehtonen will start in goal Saturday night against host Los Angeles, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic Dallas/Fort-Worth reports.

As noted by Shapiro, this might be the last we'll see of Lehtonen with the star emblazoned across his chest. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Stars GM Jim Nill assuredly won't be looking to pay him close to the $5.9 million per season that he's averaged on a five-year deal. The Finn is set for his 445th game with Dallas; he's having a 215-150-50 record, 2.63 GAA and .912 save percentage over nine years of service time as a member of the Western Conference club. His agent will surely play up the fact that Lehtonen's started 511 career games between the Thrashers (Jets) and Stars.