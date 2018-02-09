Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Tough opponent on tap
Lehtonen will be sent between the pipes for Friday's home start against the Penguins, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Stars opted to go with traditional starter Ben Bishop against the Blackhawks on Thursday night, which proved to be a fruitful decision as Bishop skated away with his 23rd win of the season. Lehtonen, on the other hand, looks much more comfortable in a condensed role. His rate stats (2.22 GAA and .919 save percentage) are his strongest in several years, and he's undefeated through four appearances in 2018. With all that said, there should be some apprehension among daily players in streaming Lehtonen against Pittsburgh, a team that is 7-3-0 over the past 10 games.
