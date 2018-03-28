Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Turns aside 31 shots in Tuesday's OT win
Lehtonen stopped 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.
He stood tall in a scoreless third period, making 14 saves to send the game to extra time before Alexander Radulov potted the winner just 40 seconds into OT. Lehtonen snapped a personal seven-game losing streak with the victory, and kept the Stars' fading playoff hopes alive in the process. With Ben Bishop (lower body) not even skating yet, Lehtonen will have to carry the load in net for Dallas to close out the regular season.
