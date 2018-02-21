Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Will see Kings on Thursday

Lehtonen will tend twine against host Los Angeles on Thursday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The Stars have back-to-back road games scheduled, with Ben Bishop drawing Wednesday's start in Anaheim. Lehtonen, who's made 20 appearances this season, carries a tidy 2.27 GAA and .920 save percentage into the next contest against a Kings team that has gone 6-4-0 in its past 10 games.