Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Will start Monday

Lehtonen will man the crease for Monday's game in Boston, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

It will be Lehtonen's first in-game action since giving up four goals in a loss to the Devils on Dec. 15. The game Monday will be the first night of a back-to-back, with Ben Bishop getting the start for Tuesday's contest. Lehtonen has been a decent No. 2 goalie this year, but a matchup against the red-hot Bruins doesn't look too promising.