Stars' Kari Lehtonen: Wins season finale
Lehtonen made 34 saves Saturday against the Kings to win his final game of the season.
The win gives Lehtonen a winning record to finish the season at 15-14-3. The 34-year-old was pressed into starting duties when Ben Bishop was injured but still finished with a career-low 30 starts. Although Lehtonen's save percentage and GAA improved this season, it's unlikely he'll re-sign with the Stars. He reached the playoffs just twice during his five years in Dallas, and his $29-million deal expires this summer.
