Lind signed a one-year, two-way deal with Dallas on Monday.

Lind dressed in just one game with Seattle last year but racked up 22 goals and 76 points in 87 regular season and playoff games with AHL Coachella Valley. He has 31 games of NHL experience since the start of the 2020-21 campaign and should spend most of the 2024-25 season at the AHL level again.