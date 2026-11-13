Burroughs is slated to be recalled from AHL Texas on Friday, Stars TV host Brien Rea reports.

Burroughs was sent to the minors ahead of the regular season, and he's recorded five assists, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating over his first 15 AHL appearances of the year. He hasn't appeared in a regular-season game at the NHL level since the 2024-25 campaign, when he was with the Kings, but he'll join the Stars ahead of their back-to-back set over the weekend to fill in while Miro Heiskanen (upper body) and Lian Bichsel (lower body) are sidelined.