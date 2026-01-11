Capobianco scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Capobianco has been on the short end of a part-time role lately, as Saturday was just his third appearance in the last 12 games. That decrease in playing time has come from the return of Nils Lundkvist, and the fact that the Stars are missing just Lian Bichsel (lower body) on the blue line currently. The 28-year-old Capobianco is now at two goals, five points, 13 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 21 appearances. He's been fine as a third-pairing option when pressed into action, and he'll likely compete with Alex Petrovic for playing time moving forward.