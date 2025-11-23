Capobianco notched an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

Capobianco had the secondary helper on Jason Robertson's third-period tally. While Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Thomas Harley (lower body) and Nils Lundkvist (lower body) are all out, Capobianco should continue to see steady third-pairing usage for the cap-strapped Stars. Capobianco's assist Saturday was his first point in seven outings, and he's added three shots on net, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.