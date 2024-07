Capobianco signed a two-year deal with the Stars on Monday. The contract is a two-way deal in the first season and becomes a one-way contract in the second year.

Capobianco scored two goals in 14 regular-season games with the Jets last season. He spent most of the year with AHL Manitoba, where he tallied 56 points in 71 games with the regular season and playoffs. The 26-year-old blueliner will serve as organizational depth for the Stars during the 2024-25 campaign.