Capobianco (leg) is undergoing an MRI and is expected to miss at least a week, Robert Tiffin of NHL.com reports Wednesday.

Head coach Glen Gulutzan doesn't believe Capobianco is going to be out long-term, but ultimately, the MRI should give Dallas more information. The 29-year-old Capobianco has no points, four PIM, two hits and three blocks in five appearances this season. Dallas is down to three healthy defensemen, so the Stars are likely to promote a blueliner from the AHL before Thursday's game against Montreal.