Stars' Kyle Capobianco: Re-ups with Dallas

Capobianco signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract with the Stars on Wednesday.

Capobianco's deal is a one-way contract in both seasons, giving him stable money even if he ends up in the AHL at some point. He is the eighth blueliner the Stars have under contract for 2026-27 at this point in the offseason. The 28-year-old logged five points, 18 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 12 hits over 33 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, but he didn't play during the Stars' first-round playoff exit against the Wild.