Capobianco was recalled by the Stars from AHL Texas, according to the official AHL website.

Capobianco is off to another good start with AHL Texas, scoring four points in five games so far from the blueline. The 28-year-old is coming up to join the NHL team now, where he got in to just one contest last season. It remains to be seen if he'll see the ice during this stint or whether he'll just serve as depth in case another injury strikes the Dallas defense corps.