Capobianco scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Capobianco has played a larger role than expected this year, and he's delivering results currently. All four of his points this season have come over the last six games, part of a stretch of nine straight contests in the lineup as the Stars navigate a tough stretch of injuries on the blue line. The 28-year-old defenseman has added seven shots on net, four hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 12 appearances.