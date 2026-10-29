Capobianco (leg) is expected to miss around four weeks, per Stars TV host Brien Rea.

After initial reports regarding Capobianco's injury expected him to miss at least one week, he's likely going to miss four times that following his recent MRI. It's a tough loss for the Stars and Capobianco, who had posted three shots on net, four PIM, two hits and three blocked shots across five appearances this season. In his absence, Trey Taylor is expected to make his NHL debut Thursday and likely play until Esa Lindell (lower body) is activated from injured reserve. Barring any setbacks, Capobianco should have a chance to rejoin the Stars' lineup prior to the start of December.