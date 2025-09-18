General manager Jim Nill said Wednesday that McDonald will be out until at least November after undergoing ACL surgery, Owen Newkirk of DLLS Sports reports.

McDonald hasn't yet appeared in an NHL game, but he recorded six goals, three assists and 29 PIM over 43 regular-season appearances with AHL Texas last year. He'll miss the start of the 2025-26 season following his procedure, and he'll likely head back to the AHL once he's healthy.