Bow was recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday.

This move was made because Ben Bishop sustained a lower-body injury in Wednesday's game against the Flames. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 209 pounds, Bow has drawn into two NHL contests this season, stopping 18 of 19 shots between the Penguins and Lightning. He's gone 24-15-3 with a 2.89 GAA and .893 save percentage for AHL Texas this season.