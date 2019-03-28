Stars' Landon Bow: Added to NHL roster
Bow was recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday.
This move was made because Ben Bishop sustained a lower-body injury in Wednesday's game against the Flames. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 209 pounds, Bow has drawn into two NHL contests this season, stopping 18 of 19 shots between the Penguins and Lightning. He's gone 24-15-3 with a 2.89 GAA and .893 save percentage for AHL Texas this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...