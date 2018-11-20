The Stars recalled Bow from AHL Texas on Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ben Bishop is expected to miss at least a week due to a lower-body injury, so Bow will fill in as the Stars' backup while Bishop is on the shelf. The 23-year-old hasn't been great in the minors this season, posting a 6-3-1 record while maintaining a sub-par 2.81 GAA and .896 save percentage through 12 appearances.