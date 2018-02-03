Stars' Landon Bow: Bumped up to highest rank
Bow was called up from AHL Texas on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Dallas' traditional starter Ben Bishop was hit in the face by a puck while sitting on the bench during a game against the Coyotes on Tuesday, so Bow -- who owns a 15-9-1 record, 2.81 GAA and .905 save percentage for the top development affiliate -- will be on hand for Saturday's home game against the Wild in case the former doesn't end up dressing.
