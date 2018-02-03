Bow was called up from AHL Texas on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Dallas' traditional starter Ben Bishop was hit in the face by a puck while sitting on the bench during a game against the Coyotes on Tuesday, so Bow -- who owns a 15-9-1 record, 2.81 GAA and .905 save percentage for the top development affiliate -- will be on hand for Saturday's home game against the Wild in case the former doesn't end up dressing.