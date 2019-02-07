Stars' Landon Bow: Emergency recalled
Bow was called up from AHL Texas under emergency conditions Thursday.
With Ben Bishop dealing with an undisclosed injury, the Stars are bringing in Bow to serve as the backup behind Anton Khudobin for Thursday's clash with Nashville. Once Bishop is at least healthy enough to serve as the backup, Bos will head right back down to the minors and is unlikely to see any ice time during this current stint in the NHL.
