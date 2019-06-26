Stars' Landon Bow: Gets qualifying offer
Bow was issued a qualifying offer from the Stars on Tuesday.
Bow was solid in is two appearances at the NHL level while starter Ben Bishop dealt with injury, going without a decision, but only allowed one goal on 19 shots faced. The netminder will receive an offer of $708,750 to stay with the Stars next season, and could get called up at some point in the season with an aging Anton Khudobin and the aforementioned injury-prone Bishop on the roster ahead of him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...