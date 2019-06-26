Bow was issued a qualifying offer from the Stars on Tuesday.

Bow was solid in is two appearances at the NHL level while starter Ben Bishop dealt with injury, going without a decision, but only allowed one goal on 19 shots faced. The netminder will receive an offer of $708,750 to stay with the Stars next season, and could get called up at some point in the season with an aging Anton Khudobin and the aforementioned injury-prone Bishop on the roster ahead of him.