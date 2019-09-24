Stars' Landon Bow: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Bow will start in goal for the first two periods of Tuesday's exhibition matchup with the Blues, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bow only appeared in two games last season, making 18 of 19 possible saves over his short time on the ice. The 24-year-old spent most of his time with AHL Texas, where he went 24-15-5 over 46 appearances while posting a 2.89 GAA and .893 save percentage.
