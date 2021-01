The Stars added Bow to the taxi squad Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bow returned to the Stars this offseason despite not receiving a qualifying offer. The 25-year-old goalie went 12-11-3 with a 3.31 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 30 appearances with AHL Texas last season. Expect Bow to spend most of his time between the minors and the taxi squad this season, so he shouldn't be on fantasy radars.