Stars' Landon Bow: Makes NHL debut in relief
Bow made his NHL debut in a relief appearance versus the Penguins on Wednesday.
Bow -- who was called up due to the injury to Ben Bishop (upper body) -- was brought in after Anton Khudobin was given the hook in the second period, stopping all 14 shots he faced. In 12 minor-league appearances this year for AHL Texas, the 23-year-old netminder is 6-3-1 with a 2.81 GAA. With a back-to-back on the horizon, the Alberta native should get his first start versus Ottawa or Colorado on Friday or Saturday respectively.
