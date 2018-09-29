Bow allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 3-1 preseason defeat against the Blues on Friday.

This solid showing again indicates why Bow would be in line for NHL action if the Stars suffer any injuries in net. But to start the season, Bow will likely head back to AHL Texas, where he posted a 2.86 GAA and .903 save percentage in 46 games last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories