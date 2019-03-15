Bow was recalled to Dallas on Friday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The transaction likely means that Ben Bishop (lower body) will not be available for Friday's game against the Golden Knights. In 42 games with AHL Texas, Bow holds a 22-13-5 record while posting a 2.90 GAA and .893 save percentage. The Alberta native is shaping up as the backup behind Anton Khudobin for Friday's matchup.