Stars' Landon Bow: Promoted to parent club
Bow was recalled to Dallas on Friday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The transaction likely means that Ben Bishop (lower body) will not be available for Friday's game against the Golden Knights. In 42 games with AHL Texas, Bow holds a 22-13-5 record while posting a 2.90 GAA and .893 save percentage. The Alberta native is shaping up as the backup behind Anton Khudobin for Friday's matchup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...