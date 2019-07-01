Stars' Landon Bow: Re-signs with Dallas
Bow signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Stars on Monday.
The Stars didn't waste any time getting Bow under contract as an insurance option behind Ben Bishop and Anton Khudobin. A towering backstop listed at 6-foot-5, Bow is looking to gain more experience at the top level, as he's only made a pair of top-level appearances to date. Certainly, the Canadian is on the right track in his development, but fantasy owners might be put off by the 2.89 GAA and .893 save percentage that Bow carried through 46 games for AHL Texas last year.
