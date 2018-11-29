Bow was demoted to AHL Texas on Thursday.

Bow made one relief appearance during his stint in the NHL, in which he stopped all 14 of the shots her faced. It's unclear if the move to reassign Bow means Ben Bishop (lower body) is ready to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matchup with Vancouver or if the club simply wants to give Bow the start versus AHL Milwaukee on Friday and will recall him afterwards.

