Stars' Landon Bow: Returned to AHL
Bow was re-assigned to AHL Texas on Monday.
Bow was called up Friday due to an injury to Ben Bishop (lower body). This news assuredly means that the Stars feel like Bishop is at least capable of serving as a backup. Indeed, it has already been reported that Bishop will be dressing for Tuesday's game against the Panthers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...