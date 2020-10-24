Bow signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Stars on Friday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bow did not receive a qualifying offer earlier in October, but he was able to negotiate a deal to remain in the Stars' organization. The 25-year-old goalie went 12-11-3 with a 3.31 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 30 appearances with AHL Texas last season. Fantasy managers shouldn't give Bow much consideration, as he is fourth on the Stars' netminding depth chart, at best. He'll most likely challenge Jake Oettinger for playing time in the minors next season.